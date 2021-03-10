ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- Pfizer continues to push for record-breaking production of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer's Chesterfield site is responsible for manufacturing a key piece of DNA in the vaccine that's now being distributed around the world. Pfizer's goal is to have 120 million doses available by the end of March.
The location in St. Louis handles the raw material production for all doses. At the rate they're going, they are expected to be two months ahead of schedule, having 200 million doses available by the end of May. The latest shipments were more than 25,000 vaccines to local healthcare systems. Over 30,000 in total have been delivered to the St. Louis region.
Pfizer's Vice President of Research and Development Paul Mensah plans to increase those numbers drastically.
"Our efforts are really making sure that we get as much vaccine as possible, obviously it's limited in all ways because there are billions of people in the world," Mensah said. "But we're really committed to making 1.3 billion doses this year. We've increased that to over two billion doses."
Mensah explained another goal is to make sure that people feel comfortable and safe when it comes to taking the vaccine. In order for the vaccine to work, a large portion of the world has to take it to cut down the chances of more variants arising. Mensah also shared with me how proud local residents should be, as every vaccine that is administered locally.
