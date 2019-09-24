ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The big Ferris wheel at Union Station, known simply as the St. Louis Wheel, is getting close to opening.
Riders will go for a 200-foot-high ride, which is about one third as tall as the Gateway Arch.
Officials hope the wheel, along with the new St. Louis Aquarium, could help revitalize Union Station.
News 4's Steve Harris was lucky enough to be one of the first people to hop on for a ride, and he took his camera with him.
