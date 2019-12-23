ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s down to the final days before the St. Louis Aquarium opens its doors.
Monday News 4 got a sneak peek at some of the stars of the aquarium.
The Shark Canyon is a 250,000 gallon habitat, the largest in the whole building.
WATCH: Otter this world! Behind the scenes at the St. Louis aquarium with the star attractions
Stingrays, colorful fish, and others also call the habitat their home.
The aquarium opens on Christmas but tickets for that day are already sold out.
