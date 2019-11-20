ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For bug lovers, downtown St. Louis is a paradise this week.
The Entomological Society of America is holding its annual meeting at the America's Center.
It's a three-day event all about bugs. Plush bugs, books on bugs, bugs on boards, bugs in tubs. Even Dr. Seuss couldn't keep up.
But News 4's Steve Harris tried his best, even if it meant dealing with creepy, crawly, critters.
