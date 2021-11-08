SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new, shared workspace in a historic building opened in South City Monday.
"Conflux" is now open near I-55 and Loughborough. It is a shared workspace for local leaders in manufacturing and distribution. Mayor Tishaura Jones says in order for manufacturing to succeed, we must continue to innovate.
"Conflux will serve as a place for industry leaders in a trusting environment to actively collaborate, share best practices, and learn from one another. This will help support new businesses so they can grow and create good paying jobs," Jones said.
"Conflux" sits inside the former Carondelet School. The renovated building was built in 1871.
