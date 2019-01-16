ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified the man killed in deadly accident after driver strikes his car while fleeing from police in north St. Louis Tuesday.
Emergency responders were on the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles in north St. Louis Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Fairground Park at Fair and Natural Bridge.
According to police, three men, ranging in ages from 16 and a 20-year-old woman were in a 2015 Ford F-150 that was reportedly stolen from Hazelwood.
Officers were following the truck, and when they tried to stop the driver, a 19-year-old man, traveling westbound on Natural Bridge near the Grand Watertower, the truck sped away.
Police pursued the vehicle for a short time but eventually lost sight of them. Shortly after, the officers received a call that the truck had been in an accident.
The truck crashed into an electric traffic signal before striking into the passenger side of a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice at Natural Bridge and Fair. The F-150 then slid off the road before colliding with a light pole.
Harvey Lee, 48, was the behind the wheel of the Caprice and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
One of the truck’s passengers was thrown from the truck and ended up underneath it. Good Samaritans and police tried to help the victims after the crash.
It is unclear how serious the injuries to those inside the stolen car were but police say all four of them are in the hospital.
An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.
