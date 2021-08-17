DANE COUNTY, WI (WISC/CNN) -- People incarcerated at Dane County Prison in Wisconsin will no longer be called "inmates"; they'll be called "residents" in an attempt to humanize them.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the shift from “inmates” to “residents” is a policy change sheriffs around the country are already doing.
"This proactive approach to our criminal justice reform is going to allow us to move towards a 21st century policing mindset in which we treat everyone within our community with dignity, respect and humanity,” he said.
Barett said it is part of an evolving set of policies designed to humanize and respect the jail population. “Changing the name of 'inmate' to 'resident' gives them a sense of belonging.”
State Representative and Dane County Supervisor Sheila Stubbs said this is a shift that she supports dating back to her own time as a parole officer.
"When we give them a place of belonging and we call them residents instead of inmate, or call them resident instead of offender, because they may have offended one person, but it doesn't mean they have offended everyone,” said Stubbs.
The change comes just before Sheriff Barrett’s 100th day on the job.
