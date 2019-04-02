ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln County inmates filled more than a thousand sandbags Monday ahead of Tuesday’s crest of the Mississippi River in the Foley area.
Lincoln County’s Emergency Management Director Jim Sharp said the river crested Tuesday morning at 34.92 feet and no major problems have been reported.
Sharp added some agricultural land has been flooded after water toppled over some parts of the levee.
Lt. Andy Binder with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said inmates have been volunteering to do projects like this since 2008 when catastrophic flooding took place for weeks in the area. Inmates are not forced to do this work, but can choose to participate.
“The city of Foley received several tons of sand and they needed to fill sandbags so they could employ them to the tops of levees to try to keep that water receding back a little bit,” said Lt. Binder.
Lt. Binder said local mayors or the Emergency Management Office can request man power when needed and when the department has enough resources to transport and monitor the inmates they assist.
Lt. Binder said this is just one component of the rehabilitation process as many inmates will one day return to their communities.
“We want them to be productive. We want them to know somebody cares and at the same time they can give back, again these people have families in these communities and they’re doing just as much a service for them, as themselves,” said Lt. Binder.
The Emergency Management Office said luckily the crest is not lasting for a long period of time, and they are already starting to see water receding in some areas, but they continue to monitor the situation.
