EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say the eight inmates were allowed the action because their sentences had been negotiated by Kelcie Miller.
READ: Public defender, accused of posing as attorney, now faces felony charges
Madison County Public Defender John Rekowski told the Belleville News-Democrat one of the inmates who had been a Miller client negotiated his eight-year sentence for burglary down to seven years. He says the other seven inmates decided to keep their deals.
The 26-year-old Miller was fired in May after about seven months as an assistant public defender. She is facing criminal charges of impersonating of an attorney and forging an Illinois Attorney Registration Card, as well as a theft charge for the taxpayer-funded salary she received. She has also been charged in northern Illinois' Winnebago County with writing bad checks.
___
Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.