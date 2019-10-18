ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office says an inmate who died in August at a jail known as the City Workhouse suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a guard found 35-year-old Christopher Wayne Brown unresponsive in his cell while making rounds. Paramedics gave Brown a dose of Narcan, a drug that reverses effects of opioid overdoses, and performed CPR, but could not revive him.
The medical examiner's office said Thursday that the cause of Brown's death was acute fentanyl intoxication, and that his death was ruled an accident.
Brown had been held at the jail since July on a probation revocation order. A police report of the incident doesn't indicate how Brown obtained the drug.
