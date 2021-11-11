ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A correctional officer at the St. Louis County jail was beaten, left with life-threatening injuries, according to officials with the St. Louis County's executive.
The correctional officer was in pod 4B in a security station monitoring inmates Wednesday around 10 a.m. St. Louis County officials said one inmate was on the phone and wouldn't comply. He then charged at the officer and beat her.
The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. The inmate wasn't identified but News 4 confirmed he has a murder charge out of St. Louis City and an armed robbery charge with St. Louis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.