FRANKLIN COUNTY Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are working to find out what happened after man was found dead in his cell Monday in the Franklin County Jail.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, Tyler Bailey was found in his cell around 3 p.m. by another inmate when that inmate opened the door to inquire about a phone card.
The inmate called deputies immediately, and they reportedly found Bailey hanging by a piece of bedding he had tied above his bunk.
According to Pelton, Bailey was seen during both breakfast and lunch. There were 16 inmates in the Bailey's module at the time he was found dead, but he had been inside his cell with the door closed.
There are no cameras in the cells because there are toilet facilities inside.
Bailey was arrested in August on stalking charges, but had a six-hour standoff with police at an Owensville motel before being taken into custody.
