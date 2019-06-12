CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say an inmate who had been jailed in St. Louis County for eight days for violating parole in a drug case died less than hour after being taken to a state prison.
Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says Daniel Stout was taken Tuesday to the prison in Bonne Terre in a St. Louis County vehicle. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he arrived about 9:35 a.m., and emergency crews responded at 10:09 a.m. But by the time an ambulance arrived, Stout already was dead.
No further details were released about the circumstances leading to his death. County and state officials are investigating. A series of three deaths in the jail earlier this year resulted in criminal investigations, a council inquiry, a lawsuit and a change of leadership.
