HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Jefferson County Jail Monday.
Authorities said Royce Sykes of De Soto died from an apparent cardiac arrest.
He had a history of complaints about chest pains while he was in jail. Authorities said he was taken to a hospital numerous times and examined before going back to jail.
Sykes had been in jail since March 2 for violating probation connected to drug charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.