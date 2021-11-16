ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged for assaulting a correctional officer at St. Louis County Jail.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Zahmeen Manuel attacked a correctional officer on October 9. He wrapped his hands and arms around the victim's neck and said "I'm going to break your neck ... I'm going to kill you."

Manuel was charged with first-degree assault on November 16.

Manuel was being held on charges of robbery, armed criminal action and another felony from August of 2021.

