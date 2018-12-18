ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County prosecutors have charged a 53-year-old inmate with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Samuel L. Johnson was charged with possession of a weapon in a penal institution, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place.
The charges stem from an August 2018 incident where Johnson allegedly used a cutting tool made from a piece of metal to harm a 46-year-old fellow inmate.
The victim suffered three cuts to his body, was treated by jail staff and recovered from the injuries.
It is unknown how Johnson got or made the the metal weapon, according to police.
Johnson is being held in jail for a Belleville homicide.
Johnson remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. His bond was set $100,000.
