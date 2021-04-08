WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An inmate traveling through Wentzville escaped while in custody early Thursday, police said.
A female inmate that was being transported by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department escaped while stopped at the QuikTrip gas station at 55 Wentzville Parkway.
She ran across Wentzville Parkway into a wooden area. Officers set up a containment perimeter and within minutes took her into custody, Wentzville police said.
She was taken into custody on Shady Lane after several tips from area residents.
No other information was made available.
