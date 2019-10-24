FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County are searching for a man in connection to a home invasion in Foristell Thursday afternoon.
Police said the break-in happened at a home in the 1800 block of Highway N.
A victim suffered injuries believed to be non life-threatening.
The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and no facial hair. He was seen wearing denim pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Charles County police.
