ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews on the scene of a school bus accident in South St. Louis.
The crash happened before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Miami and S. Compton in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.
Three children and one adult suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
Over 20 people were on the bus at the time of the accident.
KMOV has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
