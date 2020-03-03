TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three people were injured following a Tuesday morning crash in Lincoln County involving a school bus.
Around 6:15 a.m., officials arrived to Highway 47 and Highway J in Troy after a pickup truck and a school bus collided. Police said a young girl and the bus driver were injured and taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the truck was also injured.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
