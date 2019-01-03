FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were injured during a shooting in Florissant Wednesday night.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Blackbird Drive around 9:20 p.m. One victim was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the hand.
The victims sustained non-life threatening injures.
According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident directed at a house.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation should contact police at 314-831-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.