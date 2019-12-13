ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two women were injured in a chain-reaction crash on westbound I-70 Friday morning.
According to police, the crash began just before 7 a.m. when a tractor trailer tried to switch lanes and hit another vehicle, disabling it in the middle of the highway
The female driver of that vehicle then had a heart attack.
A chain reaction began behind that initial crash and resulted in two more accidents.
All told, six to seven vehicles were involved. Another woman was injured in the resulting crashes, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.
The heart attack victim was taken to a local hospital.
Traffic is backed up on 70 to Riverview Boulevard, and traffic is affected on 70 eastbound as well as 170 southbound.
MoDOT estimated the crash will not be clear until 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.