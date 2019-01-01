ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in the City of St. Louis are investigating four early morning New Year’s Day shootings.
The first shooting took place in downtown St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Police said a man was shot in the arm at 18th and Washington and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
About 20 minutes later, a man was shot in the back in the 700 block of North Tucker. The man was taken to a hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition with death not imminent, police said.
A second victim of the North Tucker shooting, a woman, later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. She was conscious and breathing, according to police.
Just over an hour later, a 22-year-old man arrived at an area hospital after being shot twice at Baden and Broadway. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The final shooting of the early morning hours occurred in the 1300 block of Montclair shortly after 3 a.m. According to police, a man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition after being shot in the head.
Other information regarding the shootings or five victims have not been released.
Information regarding suspects has not been made available.
