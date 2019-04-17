ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people were injured during two separate shootings in north St. Louis Tuesday night.
The first shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at Marcus Avenue and Leduc Street and left a man and woman injured.
The man was shot multiple times in the torso and the woman was shot in the head. Both victims were listed critical, unstable condition.
Then, just around 11:30 p.m., three men were injured in a shooting in the 1900 block of Prairie. Police report one man was shot in the shoulder and two others then showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. All three men were listed as stable.
According to police, none of the victims shot on Prairie are cooperating with the investigation.
No other information has been released.
