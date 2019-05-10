ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people were injured during an overnight crash in the Central West End.
Two cars were involved in the crash on Kingshighway near Delmar around 12:30 a.m. Friday. One of the cars hit a traffic signal, knocking it to the ground.
Only one person sustained serious injuries. First responders told News 4 that person is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.