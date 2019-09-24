ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was killed and a man was critically injured during a Monday night shooting in north St. Louis.
Police said the victims were found around 8:50 p.m. inside an apartment in the 8600 block of Halls Ferry in the Baden neighborhood.
Deariah Jones, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. Police said they had each been shot multiple times.
This shooting happened just an hour after two men were shot in the 4800 block of Hammett in north St. Louis.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
