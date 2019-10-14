JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jennings Monday.
Around 11:10 a.m., St. Louis County officers were called to the 8900 block of Mayfield Court for a report of a shooting. Responding emergency crews said two people were shot at the location.
The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No other details have been released.
