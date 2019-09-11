MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A school bus with children on-board got into an accident with another car just north of Marine, Illinois Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened on Illinois Route 4 just north of I-70 around 4:45 p.m.
24 kids were on the bus from the Triad School District. Nobody on the bus was injured.
Two people inside the car were taken to a hospital.
