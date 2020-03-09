ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com)-- Detectives are searching for a driver in connection to hit-and-run crash in South City late Sunday night.
Just before midnight, a black Acura was driving near Fairview and Spring when it crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze after reportedly running a stop sign.
The driver of the Acura then sped away from the area, police said.
Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
