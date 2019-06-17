ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were injured and a man was killed in a shooting in north St. Louis late Saturday morning.
Police said three people were shot in the 4600 block of Richard Place around 11:14 a.m.
One woman was shot in the arm and leg, one man was shot multiple times and was conscious and breathing, and a third person, later identified as 22-year-old Ray Acklin, was found dead at the scene.
According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot by Acklin. In response, the man's brother shot and killed Acklin.
The victim's brother believed the occupants of a nearby car may have also been involved, according to police, so he opened fire on the vehicle.
A woman inside, 27, was the victim who was shot in the arm and leg.
The woman was stable, but the original shooting victim is in critical condition.
