PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two children hospitalized after being shot Monday night in a Pagedale home.
The children, ages 2 and 7, sustained the wounds while their parents were away from the home in the 6700 block of Schofield. Police said there were four other children, who were accompanied by their 16-year-old brother, inside the home when the incident occurred.
The 2-year-old was shot in the hand and the 7-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his head area. Authorities said the 7-year-old was asleep when the shooting happened.
Both children were taken to the hospital and released Wednesday.
Police say the shooting appears to be accidental and no criminal charges have been filed.
After the incident, the police department encouraged all gun owners to properly secure their weapons. They also said they provide free gun locks to anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.