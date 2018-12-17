UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a vehicle hit a utility pole in University City.
The crash occurred in the 7200 block of Olive around 6 a.m. Both directions of the roadway are closed to traffic while first responders are on the scene.
Skyzoom4 was over the area shortly after the crash occurred and the vehicle appeared to have been upside down and under the pole.
Police have not disclosed the extent of the injuries sustained.
