5 injured after teens "ambush" group in Philadelphia shooting

(CBS) -- Five men were shot and wounded, one critically, after being ambushed by three teenagers in north Philadelphia, authorities said. The shooting took place Friday afternoon, CBS Philadelphia reported.
Surveillance video shows three male teenagers firing at the group, police said. The teens broke away from a group of 10 or 11 males walking down a street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the teens, estimated at no more than 15 years old, "were lying in wait waiting for those guys.
A 26-year-old man who was shot in the head and wrist was in critical condition Saturday. Others, in stable condition, included a 25-year-old shot in the back, a 26-year-old hit in the forearms, hand and thigh, a 27-year-old hit in the heel and a 32-year-old hit in the back.
