St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The snow coming in early Sunday morning has caused crashes all around the St. Louis area.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 179 total calls for service as of 2 p.m. There were 45 stranded motorists, 61 vehicle crashes and 6 injuries.
Police have closed the northbound 55 ramp to 270 because of icy road conditions.
A crash on eastbound I-70 has closed all lanes but one.
A tractor-trailer crashed into the median on northbound I-55. Cleanup of the accident is causing some delays, however, the highway remains open.
Eastbound I-64 at the Oakland exit was closed by an accident and has since reopened.
St. Louis City police have been responding to dozens of calls for accidents closer to the heart of the city Sunday morning.
Outside of the city, a crash involving a tractor trailer closed westbound 44 at highway 50 in Franklin County for a few hours. MoDOT said the accident was cleared and the highway reopened shortly before 10 a.m.
One crash closed westbound I-255 just before Telegraph Road. I-255 has since been reopened.
