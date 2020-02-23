WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Six people were injured after a MetroLink train collided with a pickup truck in St. Clair County Saturday.
The Metrolink stopped operating between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations for much of the day Saturday after the crash in Washington Park in St. Clair County.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a driver was speeding on a crossing when their pickup truck was struck by a train shortly before 1:40 p.m. just east of the Washington Park Station.
A Metrolink spokesperson said five people on the train including the Metro operator were injured. The driver of the pickup was also injured.
There was no MetroLink service between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations until around 10 p.m. Some Metro East riders were delayed for nearly 12 hours after the crash damaged the tracks.
In a tweet, Metro said all operations are running on the normal Sunday schedule.
