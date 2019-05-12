NORTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com)--- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly crashed into a Metro bus Sunday morning near Fairground Park.
Officials told News 4 that the SUV was traveling eastbound on Lee Ave near Fair just before 6:40 a.m. when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and struck the oncoming bus.
The driver of the SUV fled on foot after the crash, police say.
A woman inside the car was seriously injured and a rider on the bus was also injured.
Both were transported to an area hospital.
No additional information has been released.
