ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people suffered injuries when a vehicle went into a store in St. Peters on Thursday.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 4111 Mexico Road.
First responders say an employee and a customer inside in the store were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
