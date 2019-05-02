Car went through store in St. Peters

A vehicle went through a shoe store in St. Peters on Mexico Road.

 Asst. Chief Steve Brown

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people suffered injuries when a vehicle went into a store in St. Peters on Thursday.

Car in St. Peters store

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 4111 Mexico Road.

First responders say an employee and a customer inside in the store were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

