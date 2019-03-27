EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three people were injured after a car plowed into a restaurant in Eureka Wednesday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., a car crashed into Poor Richard’s Restaurant before the driver backed out and drove off. Witnesses said the driver backed into the bar before leaving.
Police took the driver into custody a short distance away. Authorities credit information from witnesses with being able to locate the suspect.
Two people suffered minor injuries and one person suffered serious injuries. Thursday morning, all three were reportedly out of the hospital.
A window and the bar sustained damage in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.