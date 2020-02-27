ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A car involved in officers being shot at in the City of St. Louis later caused a violent crash in St. Louis County late Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Shortly after 8 p.m. shots were fired at officers on West Florissant and Genevieve. No one was injured by the gunfire, officials said.
Officers from the North County Precinct later saw the black Mercedes near Interstate 270 and Halls Ferry Road, at which time they started a pursuit. The car then crashed into two others at the intersection of Interstate 270 and Hanley Road.
Two people inside the suspect vehicle and three people who were inside the other cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
St. Louis County Dispatch told News 4 one suspect was taken into custody following the crash. In addition, two guns, shell casings and illegal drugs were reportedly recovered from the Mercedes.
