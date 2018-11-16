NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were hospitalized after a building partially collapsed in old north St. Louis Friday.
Fire officials said a man and a woman were outside an abandoned building around 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Warren Street when one of the building's walls fell down.
Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, officials say.
Resident Audrey Williford knew the injured woman and was shocked to see her lying on the ground.
"I don't know. It just hit me so bad to see her lying there. I thought she was dead," Williford said.
Darnell Hampton was standing nearby with a friend when part of the building started tumbling down. He immediately rushed into action, peeling back brick- by-brick trying to rescue the victims.
"We heard commotion and saw the dust fly over there on the side of this building. We got there and the guys were buried under the bricks," said Hampton.
The building, which has been in the community since 1888, is known to be used as a shelter by the homeless.
Firefighters entered the back of the building to search through the debris and remnants of the building.
The St. Louis Fire Department confirmed that no one else was inside the building.
