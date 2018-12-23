NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in North St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the 2300 block of N. Broadway around 12:10 p.m. where they found two men shot in their torsos. Police said both men were conscious and breathing.
No further information is known at this time.
Check back in for updates to this story.
