ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new initiative by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) has resulted in an uptick in traffic citations compared to the same time last year.
Last month, SLMPD announced an initiative increasing patrols at some of the busiest intersections in the city. PD said this is an effort to decrease traffic deaths. The department reported more than 250 deadly crashes in the city since 2018.
News 4 obtained data from police after one month of the new initiative. From September 27 to November 1, officers issued 1,537 tickets for moving violations. Cops said 72 percent were for speeding. Compared to the same time last year, police issued 837 moving violations. Police noted the COVID-19 pandemic likely resulted in the lower numbers.
"Yeah. It's a huge problem," one St. Louis County man told News 4
The man wishes to remain anonymous because he's considering taking legal action against a person he claims injured a family member in a hit-and-run crash in December.
"Fortunately for us, we didn't lose our family member," he said. "They were able to recover from the injuries, but there are people that have lost people, and that's a murder no matter how you wrap it."
