ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams presented preliminary information on how schools could restart for the upcoming school year to the school board Tuesday evening.
Some of the initial recommendations include masks for students in grades 4 and above as well as daily temperature checks and asking students about seven questions on if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Students with medical conditions that don't allow them to wear masks would be exempt.
Parents will be able to choose from three options on returning to school: in-person, virtual or Edmentum, which is a self-driven learning experience with very little teacher support. The school district will ask parents to commit to that type of learning for at least the first quarter of the school year.
Additionally, students would need 3-6 feet around their desks for social distancing and the district would measure classrooms to determine how many students can safely be in each room.
The district expects students will be able to ride the bus. They will be required to wear a mask however social distancing is not in the plan. Instead students will be assigned seats on the bus and Adams said that will allow them to easily contact families if someone sitting next to a student is contacted if someone tests positive for the coronavirus.
Part of the presentation included a slide laying out what a typical day would look like for a teacher doing in-person classes and a teacher doing virtual learning.
Adams said another possibility might include shortening the school day to accommodate deep cleaning.
The superintendent said the school district has spent $550,000 on masks for staff and students and also bought 2,00 face shields. They will install more hand washing stations and hand sanitizing stations.
Schools will not be allowed to hold assemblies or parent meetings and field trips will be restricted to virtual only. As for fall sports, Adams said he is working with the health department on what can be done safely and no decisions or recommendations have been made.
You can read the full draft of the plan here.
All of this is preliminary, Adams stressed during the meeting, as data changes daily and he meets weekly with the city health department.
Heading into this new school year, Adams said they are expecting reading skills among students to have declined by 34% while math skills will have decreased by 81%. Overall, he believes students lost six months of learning.
The health departments in both St. Louis City and County have sent out guideline recommendations for school districts. Those districts are expected to release official plans for the next school year on July 20.
