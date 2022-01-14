ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- President Joe Biden announced that money aimed at improving roads and bridges is now available around the country.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the Lindell Bridge over Forest Parkway is one of the next bridges in line to be replaced.
Missouri will get $6.5 billion in funding for highways, $485 million for bridges and $675 million for public transportation. In Illinois, $9.8 billion will go to highways, $1.4 billion to bridges and $4 billion for improving public transportation.
