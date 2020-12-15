ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City officials say they’ve been inundated with trash pickups this year.
The refuse department says this time of year trash bins are expected to be fuller, but with more people being home because of the pandemic, they’ve seen significant increases in trash.
The city says because of the pandemic more people are ordering take-out, shopping online, and doing home improvement projects. These actions have led to added cardboard and take-out boxes the refuse departments are having to deal with.
The city’s spokesperson says this has been an uphill battle because they’re also dealing with staffing shortages.
Currently, the city is budgeted to have 71 refuse drivers, but right now only 50 are employed. The city says this has caused crews to work 10 hour days, including weekends.
“Our goal, should we miss a scheduled pickup, is to have every route completed by close of business Saturday. Customers can always alert the Citizen Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 if they have an issue with service delivery,” said Jacob Long, the city's spokesperson.
The city is currently looking to fill vacant refuse positions. To apply for a position, click here.
