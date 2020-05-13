ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The CDC is alerting doctors to be on the lookout for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to the coronavirus, and St. Louis Children’s Hospital is investigating a few local cases with similar symptoms.
Pediatricians at Boston Children’s Hospital are calling this mysterious illness the Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19.
The syndrome was first reported in New York and more states began reporting similar diagnoses this week.
[RELATED: CDC to alert doctors on inflammatory syndrome in children that could be related to coronavirus]
News 4 talked to Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric professor at Washington University School of Medicine and an infectious disease physician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Newland said cases at Children's Hospital have all been teenagers who have recovered.
“These children...had some fever and then they get low blood pressures. Their hearts looked inflamed and have rash,” Newland said.
The doctor said the symptoms are similar to another syndrome called Kawasaki disease, which affects infants and young children. It causes inflammation in blood vessels.
Newland said the main symptom of the syndrome potentially connected to COVID-19 in children is a prolonged fever of over 101 degrees.
“This isn’t like one or two days. I mean these are four or five days,” Newland said. “They’ve seen rash. They’ve seen some diarrhea. A handful will get respiratory symptoms we think of with COVID-19 like the cough or even the runny nose.”
Newland stressed that if your child is experiencing these symptoms to contact your doctor.
“We know many people are fearful of going in to see the doctor right now. Our doctors offices or healthcare systems are safe. They put in a lot of measures to care for us all.”
Most children are recovering from this syndrome but there have been exceptions in the New York area. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state was investigating 100 possible cases and that three children died last week. Those children were a 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl.
Newland said that is where this syndrome differs from Kawasaki disease which mostly affects younger children.
“We’re hearing a lot of these stories about this inflammatory syndrome and they’re scary,” the doctor said. “I can understand people out there being scared. It’s rare and children do well overall with COVID-19.”
Newland said information is constantly changing, and that the medical community is waiting to learn more information, especially from New York, as they investigate this syndrome in children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.