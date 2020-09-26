ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An infant was grazed by a bullet during a triple shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis Saturday evening.
Police say a man, woman and infant were shot in the 4700 block of Vernon just after 6:00 p.m.
The three victims were taken to a hospital by a private car.
Other information was not immediately known.
