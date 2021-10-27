ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police have located the infant who was inside of a car when it was stolen Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. officers were notified that a man took a woman’s 2006 gray Scion with her 4-month-old still inside. The woman called officers from the area of Wyoming St. and S. Grand Blvd.
Two hours after the crime was first reported, police said the stolen car and infant were found at the Phillips 66 gas station on Salisbury Street. A suspect has not been located.
"Remember to lock your doors and take your keys at the gas station," Captain Joe Morici with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. "We've had a lot of incidents of cars being stolen and in this case we luckily had a happy ending with the mother being reunited with her son."
