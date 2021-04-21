MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A child has been returned home after being taken during a domestic dispute in Maryland Heights Wednesday.
According to police, officers arrived at a home in the 12200 block of Corrida Court just before 2 p.m. and saw a man holding the three-month-old child and assaulting a woman. Police were told the child was not related to the man.
As police arrived, the man, 26, got into a vehicle and pulled away, giving an officer minor injuries in the process. He then drove onto I-27, refusing to stop for officers. He eventually hit another car at the Ladue Road exit, where police surrounded the vehicle. Authorities said the child was not injured and the suspect is in custody while being checked out at a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.