GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 2-month-old boy killed in a crash that closed westbound I-270 in Edwardsville, Illinois was identified Monday.
The accident happened in a construction zone just east of I-255 around 10:00 a.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that two cars were entering the construction zone, one car was in the middle lane, the other was in the right lane, which was shut down for construction crews. The second car was initially stopped, waiting to merge into the open lane, police say.
The driver of the second car then merged into the middle lane was rear-ended by the first car. The driver of the first car refused medical attention. The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two-month-old Grayson Mueller of Collinsville was taken to a hospital, where he later died from blunt head trauma. The Madison County Police Department said the baby was restrained in a rear facing car seat.
All lanes re-opened around 1:10 p.m. Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
Editors note: Police initially said the infant was a girl, but have since said it was boy.
